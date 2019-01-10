President Ramaphosa congratulates President of Venezuela H.E. Mr Maduro following his Inauguration

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The President of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates H.E. Nicolas Maduro Moros of Venezuela following his inauguration for a Second Term, today, Thursday, 10 January 2019.

The National Electoral Council of Venezuela announced the outcome of the election that took place on 23 May 2018, in accordance with the of Venezuela’s national laws.

