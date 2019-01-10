President Ramaphosa notes provisional results of elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The President of South Africa, H.E. President Cyril Ramaphosa, notes the provisional results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) of the DRC and call on CENI to finalise the process with speed to ensure the credibility of the election and also maintain peace and stability.

The provisional results put candidate Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo ahead of Martin Fayulu Madidi and Emmanuel Shadary.

The President wishes to congratulate all parties and stakeholders in the DRC for ensuring peace and stability during the election processes and urge all regional and international interested parties to refrain from speculation and allow CENI to complete the process.

President Ramaphosa also urges all political parties and their supporters to also allow CENI to perform its legal and constitutional duties without interference and pressure.

