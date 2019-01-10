The International Labour Organization (ILO) marks 100 Anniversary this Year

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

This year the International Labour Organization (ILO) marks its 100th anniversary – making it one of the oldest UN Agencies.

To commemoratethe ILO Centenary an ambitious new interactive website named- Our Story, Your Story available on this link; https://www.ilo.org/100/en/ was launched yesterday Wednesday 9thof January. The website takes visitors through the Organization’s past, present and future. It also reveals a new chapter, each covering a world of work theme, starting from 9 January until 13 March.

At the same time ILO has also launched a new global awareness-raising campaign sub-titled, “Taking the ILO to the People”, which will use striking visuals and messages, to connect the public with the work of the ILO and how the organisation has benefitted people’s lives over the past 100 years. The campaign links back to the interactive website.

The public is invited to join ILO online for the global campaign across social media platforms throughout 2019. The hashtag #ILO100 will be used through out the year. Cards for social media covering 25 world of work topics have been prepared and are being transmitted to audiences around the world.

