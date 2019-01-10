UN Child Rights Committee to review Bahrain, Belgium, Czechia, Guinea, Italy, Japan, and Syria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The UN Child Rights Committee will meet in Geneva from January 14 to February 1 to review Bahrain, Belgium, Guinea, Italy, Japan, and Syria. The Committee will also review Czechia under the Optional Protocol on sale of children.

The above are among the States parties to the Child Rights Convention and its Optional Protocols, and so are required to undergo regular reviews on how they are implementing the Committee’s previous recommendations and the Convention or its Optional Protocols.

The public sessions will take place in the ground floor conference room of Palais Wilson in Geneva. A programme of work is available on-line.

The Committee is scheduled to publish its findings on the respective States on Thursday, February 7, and is scheduled to hold a press conference on the same day.

The recommended hashtag for the meeting is #CRC80 and the sessions will be webcast live at http://webtv.un.org/live.

Further information about the session is available on the Web page for the session.

Information about media accreditation is also available on-line.

