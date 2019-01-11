Federal Foreign Office on the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

A Federal Foreign Office Spokesperson issued the following statement today (10 January) on the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo:

We are following developments in the Democratic Republic of the Congo very closely.

The German Government calls on all sides to refrain from violence and to seek peaceful solutions using the mechanisms provided. We have taken note of the provisional results of the presidential elections published by the Congolese electoral commission. We have also taken note of the fact that these results have been contested by parts of the opposition. We welcome the important role played by the Congolese civilian election observers throughout the electoral process. We are coordinating our position closely with our partners in the European Union, Africa and the United Nations. The UN Security Council will consider the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo tomorrow.

