Police Chairperson condemns senseless killing of Police Officer

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, has condemned in the strongest terms the killing of a South African Police Officer and the wounding of another one in Koffiefontein, in the Free State.

It is unacceptable that officers of the law continue to be killed especially while they are on duty and carrying out their duties. “The committee remains of the view that the killing and attack of police officers is a direct attack on the rule of law and the Constitution of the country,” Mr Beukman said.

Reports suggest that the attack in Koffiefontein happened when the officers where implementing the rural safety strategy which the committee has highlighted as an important pillar of the overall crime fighting strategy.

The committee extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of constable Vuyani March. The committee calls on the SAPS not to be deterred by these attacks and has urged the public to continue working with the law enforcement authorities to deal decisively with this scourge. The committee further wishes the wounded officer a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, the committee further condemns the attack of officers in Philippi East, Western Cape who were responding to information of illegal firearm in the area. “The SAPS must leave no stone unturned in working to rid our society of criminal elements as well as illegal firearms. The committee emphasises that the police will only win the war against crime through the direct participation and sharing of information by the community at large,” Mr Beukman emphasised.

