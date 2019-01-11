Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

1. The Government of Japan welcomes that the presidential election in the Republic of Madagascar was held peacefully on last December 19th, and congratulates Mr. Andry Nirina RAJOELINA on his election as the next President on 8th January.

2. The Government of Japan expects the Republic of Madagascar to foster political stability and socio-economic development under the leadership of the new President. Japan will continue to support efforts of the Government of Madagascar towards that goal and will work to further strengthen the friendly and cooperative bilateral relationship.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.