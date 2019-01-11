Statement by Canada on the provisional results of the general election in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Global Affairs Canada today issued the following statement regarding the announcement of provisional results following the general election held on December 30, 2018, in the Democratic Republic of Congo:

“Canada takes note of the provisional results of the presidential election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission on January 10, 2019.

“Canada expects that the choice expressed by the Congolese people on this occasion will be respected.

“Canada is hopeful that the situation remains calm and calls on political representatives as well as the other involved parties to resolve all disputes in a peaceful manner and respectful of institutions.

“Canada stresses the importance of holding free, fair and transparent elections and building on independent democratic institutions to enable the Congolese people to build a strong and healthy democracy.”

