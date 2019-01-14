GAINDE 2000 unveils ORBUS Pay at CES 2019 the first blockchain and AI enabled payment gateway

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.



Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/3DH7aHOKHLg

The Consumer Electronics Show (www.CES.tech) is the world’s biggest tech show focusing on innovation with over 190,000 visitors in 2019 in Las Vegas, USA. For the second year, GAINDE 2000 is showcasing its innovations at CES, demonstrating the dynamism of the African innovation ecosystem, and positioning Africa as a major actor in digital transformation. GAINDE2000 (www.gainde2000.com) is present in the heart of Eureka Park, the hotbed of world dynamic startups to present Orbus Pay the cyber-resilient payment gateway using blockchain and AI, to potential partners, clients and investors.

B-roll: https://bit.ly/2VUjAjh

