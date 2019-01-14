Podcast – Business Extra: How Africa will shape and be shaped by aviation

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

By Mustafa Alrawi:

A fast-growing Africa could change the face of the aviation industry and the continent’s rising demand for aviation could also lift Africa’s economic prospects in the future.

The National’s Assistant Editor in Chief Mustafa Alrawi speaks to Hassan El-Houry Group CEO – National Aviation Services (http://www.NAS.aero) and co-author of Fly Africa, which looks at the future of aviation and its economic impact on the continent.

Listen to the interview here:

