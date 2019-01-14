Transport Minister Dr Blade Nzimande to release Festive Season Road Safety Report

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Minister of Transport, Dr. Blade Nzimande, will officially release the preliminary Festive Season Road Safety Report on Wednesday, 16 January 2019 at the GCIS Tshedimosetso House in Hatfield, Pretoria.

The preliminary Festive Season Road Safety report will cover the period from the 1st December 2018 to the 8th January 2019.

Minister Nzimande will be joined by the Deputy Minister of Transport, MECs for Transport and Community Safety in the provinces, Board Chairpersons and CEOs of Transport entities, key transport stakeholders and senior government officials.

Members of the media are invited to the briefing and the details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 16 January 2019

Time: 12h30 for 13h00

Venue: GCIS Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield Pretoria

NB: There will be a video link up to Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street in Cape Town

Members of the media attending the briefing are requested to confirm their attendance with Sam Monareng on [email protected] or Tshegofatso Maake on [email protected]

