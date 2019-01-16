Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the terrorist attack in Nairobi

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Nairobi today. He is following developments in the Kenyan capital closely. The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes those injured a swift recovery. The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the people and Government of Kenya.

