The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is monitoring military mobilisation of forces in Tripoli closely; warns against any breach of ceasefire and endangering civilians’ lives

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) strongly condemns the recent military mobilisation of forces in southern Tripoli and is monitoring the situation closely. UNSMIL warns parties against any breach of the ceasefire agreement concluded on 04 and 09 September 2018, compromising stability in the capital and, most importantly, endangering the lives of civilians and their properties.

The mission stresses that any party initiating a confrontation will be held fully responsible. UNSMIL affirms that it will take action as necessary and will explore all possible and available measures based on future developments on the ground in order to deter such events, which it condemns and rejects unequivocally.

The Mission reminds all parties in Libya that any direct or indirect attack on civilians, their properties and public facilities constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

