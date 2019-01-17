India strongly condemns the horrific terror attack in Kenya

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

India strongly condemns the horrific terrorist attack in Dusit D2 Hotel and offices complex in Nairobi on 15 January 2019 which caused loss of innocent lives. We stand in solidarity with Kenya at this juncture. We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Kenya and wish early recovery to the injured.

