Minister Sisulu was never a Director of Dyambu Holdings, contrary to Mr Agrizzi’s testimony in the State Capture Commission

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu noted with concern, false statements made by the former Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Bosasa in his testimony before the State Capture Commission on Wednesday, 16 January 2019.

Mr Agrizzi stated that Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, among other Ministers, were Directors of the company that gave birth to Bosasa, namely Dyambu Holdings. This is incorrect and false.

The Ministry would like to refer Mr Agrizzi to the company registration documents of Dyambu Holdings, the BCCSA ruling of July 12, 2000 when the BCCSA corrected MNET and ruled that Carte Blanche broadcast an apology on the same matter, and the Parliamentary Hansard of February 1997 where Mr Tony Leon apologized for falsely accusing Sisulu of being a Director of Dyambu Holdings.

The Ministry call on Mr Agrizzi to correct his statement in public and before the Commission.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation.