Victoria’s Secret Angel will warm Istanbul up

Kate Grigorieva, model of globally famous lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret is coming to Istanbul. Kate Grigorieva will attend opening ceremony of Linexpo İstanbul Lingerie and Hosiery Fair (www.Linexpo.net) that will be organised on 6-9 February 2019. Russian model will colour up Linexpo and she will stay in İstanbul for two days. This fair will be an important meeting point for more than 250 brands in the sector.

Kate Grigorieva is from Northern Pole region Olenegorsk, Russia and she first walked on the runway in New York Fashion Week in 2014 when she was discovered. Kate Grigorieva attracted attention famous lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret and she walked on the runway in 2015 and 2016 fashion shows. Kate Grigorieva is 1.80cm tall, a well-trained dancer and has degrees in various contests.

GREATEST MEETING

In Linexpo, firms will present their 2019 summer and 2020 winter lingerie, nightgown, robe-de-chamber, swimsuit, socks, shorts and legging and it is expected that there will be great interest from Middle East, Africa, Balkan countries as well as. This fair is called “greatest meeting in the region” and the fair is organised by Turkish Underwear Manufacturers Association (TİGSAD) and Turkish Socks Manufacturers Association (ÇSD).Fair will be meeting point for ready-wear and fashion sector professionals.

LEAD THE SECTOR

Linexpo İstanbul 2019 Fair will be organised between 6-9 February 2019 in İstanbul Fair Centre (IFM) Hall 9-10, and 11. This fair will witness fashion shows and visual shows where new trends are presented. This year is the fourth year of the show and it is considered as one of the most important fashion events in Turkey.

30 THOUSAND VISITORS ARE EXPECTED

Fair will welcome 10,000 foreign and more than 20,000 local professional visitors in total of 10,000m2 exhibition area. In this platform, firms will meet with current buyers and will have opportunities for new and strong business connections. You can visit www.Linexpo.net webpage to learn more details about the fair that all the sector is excited about.

