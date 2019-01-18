Minister Cwele to brief Media on Traveller Statistics, Extended Hours at Front Offices and White Paper on Home Affairs Repositioning

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Siyabonga Cwele, will brief members of the media on the traveller statistics for the 2018/19 festive season. The Department had announced measures to ensure smooth facilitation of movement for travellers including deploying additional personnel and extending operational hours at ports of entry.

Minister Cwele will also provide an update on the White Paper on Home Affairs. At its meeting in December 2018, Cabinet approved a White Paper on Home Affairs for publication for public comment. Today, Friday, 18 January 2019, the White Paper was duly published in the Government Gazette.

The Minister will also use the opportunity to announce the impact of the extended operational hours at front offices announced earlier this month. This measure was implemented to cater for the increased demand of our services over the busy holiday period.

Media is invited as follows:

Date: Sunday, 20 January 2019

Time: 10am

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

NB: There will be a video link to Imbizo Media Centre in Parliament, Cape Town

