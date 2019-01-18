President Faure sends condolences to President of Kenya following terrorist attacks in Nairobi

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

President Danny Faure has sent a message of condolence to the President of Kenya, Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday following the terrorist attacks in Nairobi on Tuesday which claimed a number of lives and injuring many more. In a letter to President Kenyatta he said, “On behalf of the government and people of Seychelles, I wish to extend our most heartfelt condolences to you personally, to the families of the victims, those recuperating from this painful ordeal and to the Kenyan people”.

As well as sharing the grief with his Kenyan counterpart, President Faure denounced the attacks as, “callous acts serving nothing more than cowardly attempts to cripple the firm foundation of unity, peace and determination that Kenya is built upon”.

President Faure described Seychelles and Kenya as “brothers in arms” as the two countries enjoy strong diplomatic, economic and cultural ties.

