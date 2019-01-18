President, VP, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed send condolences to Mauritania’s President

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania, on the death of Mrs. Bint Moulay A'ala.

In the cable, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed expressed his sincerest condolences, and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Mauritanian President.

