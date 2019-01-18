South Africa Economy needs to grow faster to create jobs for youth – Ddg Zikode

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The South African economy must grow at a faster pace in order to create job opportunities especially for youth. This was said by the Deputy Director-General of Special Economic Zones and Economic Transformation at the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti), Mr Sipho Zikode. He was delivering a keynote address at the inaugural Oil and Gas Sector Transformation Workshop held at the South African Bureau of Standard in Pretoria.

The workshop was organised by the dti with the aim of highlighting the opportunities and support measures available for new entrants to facilitate transformation and shared growth in the sector. It also sought to give new entrants and emerging entrepreneurs in the sector an opportunity to dialogue with regulators, policy developers and important industry stakeholders on issues of innovation, financial support, as well market and product access in the sector. More than 200 delegates attended the event.

“South Africa has one of the best policies in the world but where we are still lacking as a country with regard to implementation. The Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment and the National Industrial Policy are some of the polices that have been designed to govern and to grow the South African economy. These policies have been designed and benchmarked from other country but taking into account the dynamics of the South African economy and the legacy of policies on discrimination. As we implement these policies we need to learn and improve on implementation gaps, but we also need to strengthen partnerships between the public and private sector in order to achieve success, “added Zikode.

He encouraged entrepreneurs to make use of opportunities and support measures available for them that are offered by government. He also advised entrepreneurs to be willing to take risks but also to deliver quality products and services regardless of whether they are emerging or established.

Some of the issues highlighted during the discussions include:

A transformation fund targeted at new entrants and emerging entrepreneurs in the Oil and Gas sector,

Ensuring policy coherence and simplification of legislation,

A One-Stop Shop for support measures available for entrepreneurs in the Oil and Gas sector

A clear blueprint for transformation and industrialisation of the sector.

Caption: The Deputy Director-General of Special Economic Zones and Economic Transformation at the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti), Mr Sipho Zikode delivering the keynote address.

