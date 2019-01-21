Minister of State Nduhungirehe attends Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Minister of State Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe attended the 9th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on behalf of H.E President Paul KAGAME. Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, chaired the three-day Summit held in Gujarat State, India.

The summit provided a definite push to county’s growth cycle with convergence of global leaders from businesses and governments acting together in a progressive direction. From trading to connecting and sustainability to innovation, the sessions were focused on transforming opportunities to economic partnerships.

In his opening remarks, the Prime Minister of India invited global business leaders and companies to come and invest in India where the business climate is more investor friendly now with the required infrastructure and facilities in place. About Vibrant Gujarat Summit, he said, “It has now emerged as a global platform and presence of so many leaders shows that international cooperation is no longer limited to national capitals but is also extended to state capitals,”. Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani, lauded PM Modi for his policy driven governance and visionary leadership and assured the captains of industry all possible support to facilitate easy business.

Amb. Nduhungirehe had a bilateral meeting with PM Modi on the sidelines of the Summit. He delivered to him a message from H.E. President Paul Kagame and discussed bilateral cooperation, following the PM's successful State visit to Rwanda in July 2018.They both appreciated growing exchanges of visits and strengthening of bilateral relationship.

Ambassador Nduhungirehe also attended and delivered remarks at the inaugural of Africa Day Celebrations at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. He called for further India investment in Africa and Rwanda in Agri-business, tourism and ICT.

He reiterated that Rwanda values the strong strategic partnership with India, which has served as a foundation for a number of bilateral cooperation programs and projects. Our bilateral relations have been further cemented through exchange of high-level visits. ‘’In addition to the good bilateral relations, trade and investment between India and Rwanda, we have experienced positive growth trajectory with more than 600 million USD worth of investments and 142 companies registered to say the least. Major investments from India to Rwanda are in the manufacturing sector, which attracted the highest amount of investment with 203 million USD registered in the last decade. Followed by information and communication sector with 128 million USD,’’ said State Minister Nduhungirehe

During the visit, Minister of State Nduhungirehe also had a meeting with Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Vijay Rupani. Amb. Nduhungirehe thanked him for a productive meeting, the successful organization of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit and for his commitment to promote the economic partnership between Rwanda and the State of Gujarat. Hon. Nduhungirehe also toured the Vibrant Gujarat Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar.

Heads of five countries and over 20,000 national and international delegates attended the 9th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit between January 18 and 20.

First edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit was held in 2003 under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, to give a spur to the investments in Gujarat. Since then it has played the role of a catalyst leading to several other such summits annually in states across the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Rwanda.