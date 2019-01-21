Police Chairperson calls for deployment of Specialised Units in hotspots in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Portfolio Committee on Police condemns in strongest possible terms the attack of the three South African Police Service officers in Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Francois Beukman, has strongly condemned the attack of the three officers. Mr Beukman said that the committee favours strongly the deployment of specialized units; namely the Tactical Response Team and National Intervention Unit in hotspot areas.

“We cannot allow a situation where highly armed criminals attack members of the Saps,” Mr Beukman said. He said the proliferation of illegal firearms continues to be a worrying trend that deserves maximum effort aimed at ridding our country of these firearms.

The committee calls on any member of the public who knows the whereabouts of the perpetrators to contact the nearest police station.

The committee wished the injured well.

