President Ramaphosa congratulates Felix Tshisekedi as President Elect of the Democratic Republic of Congo

His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa has on behalf of the Government and the people of South Africa congratulated Mr Felix Tshisekedi Tshilombo as President Elect of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after the confirmation by the country’s Constitutional Court.

President Ramaphosa has called on all parties and all stakeholders in the DRC to respect the decision of the Constitutional Court and commit to continue with a journey of consolidating peace, uniting the people of Congo and creating a better life for all.

President Ramaphosa also congratulated the people of DRC for conducting peaceful elections and commended them for exercising great restraint and staying calm when waiting for the Constitutional Court to make a determination. And now that the highest Court in the land has ruled, all the people of Congo and all stakeholders are urged to accept the outcome of the Court and move on to consolidate democracy and preserve peace, stability and security of the country.

President Ramaphosa reiterated the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC in keeping with UN Charter, the AU Constitutive Act and the SADC Treaty.

Further, President Ramaphosa emphasised the need for the full implementation of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework in the DRC and the Great Lakes Region.

President Ramaphosa concluded by assuring the President Elect and the people of the DRC of South Africa's continued commitment to support them in the journey to peace, stability, security and development.

