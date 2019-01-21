UNMISS working to establish facts of peacekeeper involvement in the death of two civilians

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

During a security incident at a base operated by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan in the capital Juba on Saturday, two civilian contractors were shot by a peacekeeper and died as a result of their injuries.

UNMISS promptly informed the South Sudan National Police Service of the incident. The Mission is taking steps to establish the facts of the incident that occurred at Durupi and has convened a review team comprised of representatives from UNMISS force, police and security services.

UNMISS deeply regrets the loss of life and is providing support to the families of the two men who died.

