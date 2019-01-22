Ad Hoc Committee on Gender Equality to be Briefed on Progress Regarding filling of Vacancies at Commission for Gender Equality (CGE)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ad Hoc Committee to identify suitable candidates for the filling of vacancies at the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) will today meet to be briefed and updated on progress made with regards to filling of vacancies.

Details of the meeting: Date: Tuesday, 22 January 2019 Time: 13:00 – 18:00 Venue: V475, Old Assembly Building Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.