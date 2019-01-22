Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The 2019 Enterprise Cup has been expanded to five weeks. The expansion brings in a total of 24 teams: sixteen are 2017/2018 KRU Championship Clubs and the last four Kenya Cup teams as per the 2018 Enterprise Cup ranking. These are the sides that will participate in the preliminary round on the 2 nd of February.

The 2018 quarter-finalists: Menengai Cream Homeboyz, Resolution Impala Saracens, KCB, Kabras Sugar RFC, Top Fry Nakuru, Stanbic Mwamba, Nondescripts RFC and Blakblad RC all get an automatic qualification to their pre-quarterfinal matches in their respective home venues. They will take on the winners of the Preliminary matches.

Nairobi hosts three matches on 2nd February: Kenya Harlequins vs Ngong Warriors at the RFUEA Grounds, Strathmore Leos take on JKUAT at Madaraka as Mean Machine hosts Masinde Muliro University. In the Western Region, Resolution Kisii will face University of Eldoret, Western Bulls takes on the Egerton Wasps while Kisumu RFC welcomes the South Coast Pirates.

Menengai Oilers will host the Catholic Monks at the Nakuru ASK Showgrounds while in the Coast Region, Regional Logistics Mombasa takes on Moi University.

