Visit of Prime Minister of Republic of Mauritius to India as Chief Guest at 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

The Prime Minister of Republic of Mauritius H.E. Mr. Pravind Jugnauth is on Official Visit to India from 20-28 January 2019 as the Chief Guest at the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention being held in Varanasi. He is accompanied by his spouse Mrs. Kobita Jugnauth as well as official delegation comprising Cabinet Ministers including Minister of Information Technology Yogida Swamynaden, Education Minister Leela Devi Dookun, Culture Minister Prithvirajsing Roopun and other Senior Officials including the Cabinet Secretary of Mauritius. Over three hundred and fifty other Mauritian delegates are also participating in the PBD 2019.

After the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister Jugnauth held bilateral level talks with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Varanasi. The discussions were very warm and cordial given the extremely close and friendly relations between both countries. The two Prime Ministers reviewed the entire gamut of the long-standing and time-tested strategic relationship between both countries, based on deep emotional bonds of kinship and culture. The leaders noted with satisfaction that India and Mauritius have always stood by each other and will continue to do so in the decades to come. The discussions focussed on initiatives to further strengthen the bilateral ties, including finalization of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Partnership Agreement (CEPCA). The various ongoing bilateral development cooperation projects were discussed and new proposals for critical partnership projects in health, disaster management and energy were agreed upon. The leaders also discussed ways to expand further cooperation in areas of Blue Economy and collaboration in Africa. Prime Minister Modi hosted a lunch in honour of the visiting Prime Minister of Mauritius and the foreign dignitaries participating in the PBD 2019.

Earlier, on 21 January 2019, Prime Minister Jugnauth received the Minister for Commerce and Industry Shri Suresh Prabhu in New Delhi. The Minister reiterated that India accords great importance to the steady development of umbilical relations between our two countries. CIM further noted that the early finalization CECPA would pave the way for giving a strong impetus to our close bilateral economic partnership.

External Affairs Minister Smt. Sushma Swaraj also called on the visiting dignitary in Varanasi. She noted that India-Mauritius bilateral cooperation was comprehensive and multi-faceted and that our bonds date back centuries. Our close multifaceted relations have steadily developed over the years, based on the secure foundations of kinship and family ties, and of shared values of democracy, tolerance, peace and development.

Prime Minister Jugnauth will call on President Shri Ram Nath Kovind on 23 January 2019 in Varanasi.

The Mauritian Prime Minister will visit Prayagraj on 24 January 2019 for the Kumbh Mela and then proceed to Mumbai. He is scheduled to inaugurate the wholly owned subsidiary of the State Bank of Mauritius. In December 2018, SBM became the first foreign bank to receive a license from RBI to set up universal banking business in India through Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) mode, rather than as a foreign bank branch. He will attend a bilateral business forum on 25 January 2019 in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Jugnauth will also be the Guest of Honour at the official celebrations to mark the Republic Day in Mumbai.

