Alduco Engineering Services lauded in Africa-focused London Stock Exchange Group report

Equatorial Guinea-based Alduco Engineering Services, a subsidiary of the Alduco Group of Companies, has been identified as a company to watch in the London Stock Exchange Group ‘Companies to Inspire Africa 2019’ report.

The 2019 report, which was launched in January, lists 360 companies from 32 different countries across the continent as new cohorts of fast growing and dynamic private businesses across Africa.

To be included in the list, companies need to be privately held and show an excellent rate of growth and potential to power African development.

“It is an honour to put Equatorial Guinea on the map as a country that has hard working entrepreneurs contributing to the development of not only the country, but also the continent,” Alduco Engineering Services Group Managing Director, Alfredo Jones, said upon hearing the news.

He dedicated the recognition to the many entrepreneurs in Equatorial Guinea creating employment, developing local human resources and contributing to the development of the country’s economy.

2019 is ramping up to be a bumper year for Equatorial Guinea, as the country will play host to the 2019 Year of Energy initiative, positioning itself as the energy capital of the African continent throughout the year.

The goal of the initiative is to showcase the opportunities in Equatorial Guinea’s and the continent’s energy industry, promote local companies and the achievements of Equatorial Guinea, as well as support the agenda of oil and gas producing countries on the African continent.

The program for 2019 will include the publication of the report Africa Energy Series Equatorial Guinea 2019 Year of Energy, the APPO CAPE VII Congress and Exhibition in April 2019, the North Sea-Gulf of Guinea Summit in October 2019, a year-long campaign to promote Afro-Latin American relations, and the 5th Gas Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in November 2019.

