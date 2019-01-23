Committee Chairperson outlines process of filling eight vacancies on South African Broadcasting Corporations (SABC) Board

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications, Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize, has outlined the process of filling the eight vacant positions at the board of the South African Broadcasting Corporations (SABC).

She outlined the conventional process to be followed in order to fill vacancies at the board of SABC and other entities under the Department of Communications as follows:

Upon receipt of the declaration of a vacancy from the President via the Office of the Speaker, the committee will deliberate and decide on the date at which advertisement of the vacancy should be published. Applications from members of the public are directed to the secretary of the committee, until the set deadline. The committee secretary captures all applications, summarised CVs (curricula vitae), print and prepare packages for members of the committee. The committee then shortlists and conducts interviews and recommends successful candidates to the National Assembly for adoption. The adopted names of successful candidates are forwarded to the President for appointment.

Prof Mkhize wishes to draw the attention of the public to the fact that the committee has initiated the process of filling the eight SABC board vacancies during the festive period and closing date for applications was 21 December 2018, at which the institution was closed for the festive holidays.

The process of capturing and compiling abridged version of all CVs only commenced on the third week of January 2019. Prof Mkhize said members of the committee will, upon receipt of all summarised CVs, reconvene at the earliest convenient date to shortlist and conduct interviews.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.