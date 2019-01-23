Integrity in Development Projects: African Development Bank Debars ALG GLOBAL CONCEPT and its Managing Director for 36 Months, for Fraudulent Practices

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) on January 23, 2019, announces the debarment of ALG Global Concept Nigeria Limited, a construction company registered in Nigeria and its Managing Director, Mr. Abuharaira Labaran Gero, for a period of 36 months.

An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that ALG Global Concept and its Managing Director engaged in numerous fraudulent practices in bidding for a construction contract under the Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Program Phase One in Nigeria (ATASP-1), in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. While participating in a tender for the conduct of construction of social infrastructure in Niger State of Nigeria, the company misrepresented its experience in conducting such construction contracts as well as by submitting a false bid security.

The debarment renders the company and its Managing Director ineligible to participate in Bank-financed projects during the debarment period. The debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Recognition of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.

ATASP-1 is financed under the African Development Fund, an entity of the African Development Bank Group.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media Contact: Communications and External Relations Department: Ms. Olivia Ndong-Obiang Tel: +225 75752215 Email: [email protected]

Technical Contact: Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption: Ms. Chimene Clarisse Comoe Tel: +225 20 26 5932 Email: [email protected]

About the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption: The Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the African Development Bank Group is responsible for preventing, deterring and investigating allegations of corruption, fraud and other sanctionable practices in Bank Group-financed operations.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/2RI08I1

The investigation by the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the African Development Bank was conducted by Ms. Esther Mhone and Mr. Justin Maenje.

African Development Bank staff and the general public can use secured hotlines to report sanctionable practices within the Bank or operations financed by the Bank Group.

Secured telephone: +1 (770) 776-5658

Secured email server: [email protected]

Mail correspondence should be marked “CONFIDENTIAL” and sent to: African Development Bank Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption Immeuble du Centre de commerce International d’Abidjan CCIA Avenue Jean-Paul II 01 BP 1387 Abidjan 01, Côte d'Ivoire