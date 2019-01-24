Ghana and Cuba to strengthen cooperation

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Republic of Ghana and the Republic of Cuba have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen their cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The commitment was made when a delegation from Cuba, led by the Deputy Minister for Public Health of the Republic of Cuba, Dr. Mrs. Marcia Cobas Ruiz, paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Charles Owiredu, on Monday, 21st January 2019.

Hon. Charles Owiredu welcomed the Cuban delegation and recalled the long standing bilateral relations between Ghana and Cuba which dates back to Ghana’s independence. He stated that Ghana was the first country south of the Sahara to establish diplomatic relations with Cuba and this year would mark 60 years of fruitful relations between the two countries.

He expressed Ghana’s appreciation to Cuba for supporting the health sector of several African countries, through the Cuban Medical Brigade (CMB) Assistance Programme. He noted that “medical persons in the CMB have over the years offered invaluable services to rural and under- privileged communities in Ghana and Africa as a whole”.

Hon. Owiredu called for further cooperation in the areas of economic investment, exchange of technical expertise and international diplomacy. He also informed the delegation about government initiatives such as the “One Village One Dam’’, “One District One Factory” and “Planting for Food and Jobs” programme which are aimed at creating jobs for the youth in Ghana. He further urged Cuba to consider partnering Ghana in areas where they have comparative advantage.

Hon. Owiredu was hopeful that the relations between Ghana and Cuba would continue to flourish on all fronts and urged that the relations should be continuously enhanced to yield the desired dividend that are mutually beneficial.

For her part, the Deputy Minister for Public Health of the Republic of Cuba, Dr. Mrs. Marcia Cobas Ruiz, informed that the Cuban delegation was in Ghana to further enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries.

She added that the visit would help advance medical cooperation with Ghana as well as explore other areas of possible cooperation. She stated that in July this year, 247 Ghanaian doctors would graduate from Cuba Medical Institutions. She was optimistic the doctors would work to improve health care delivery in various parts of Ghana.

Dr. Ruiz also assured that her country would continue to deepen the Ghana-Cuba relations particularly in the areas of medical, education and economic cooperation.

