Government to host Official Memorial Service for former Ambassador Dumisani Kumalo

Government will hold a memorial service in honour of former Ambassador Dumisani Kumalo, who served as Permanent Representative of South Africa to the United Nations in New York from 1999 to 2009.

The official funeral service will take place on Saturday, 26 January 2019 from 08h30 at Calvary Methodist Church, Harry Galaun Dr & Halfway Gardens, Midrand in Johannesburg.

Members of the media are invited to the memorial service as follows:

Date: Today, 24 January 2019

Time: 10h00 – 12h00

Venue: DIRCO Conference Centre, OR Tambo Building in Pretoria.

Members of the media are expected to arrive no later than 09h30 and must present their valid press cards.

RSVP: [email protected] and [email protected]

