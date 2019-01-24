Mohamed Ibn Chambas is undertaking a pre-electoral mission to Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

As part of the efforts of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) to support the consolidation of democracy and good governance in Nigeria, and in line with the commitment of the United Nations Secretary-General to prevent conflicts, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNOWAS, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, is currently conducting a pre-electoral mission to Nigeria.

In coordination with the United Nations country team in Nigeria and in close collaboration with the National Committee for Peace (NPC), the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) and the National Human Rights Commission, Mohamed Ibn Chambas will participate in national confidence-building fora in Benue, Kaduna, Kano and Rivers State.

During his mission, Mr. Ibn Chambas will also meet with Nigerian stakeholders to ensure that the entities involved in the organization of the elections take the necessary measures to strengthen cooperation and synergy with a view to achieving a positive, non-violent, inclusive, credible and transparent outcome in 2019.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).