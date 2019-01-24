Parliamentary Vice-Minister Yamada’s Visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Mr. Kenji Yamada, as Special Envoy of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, visited the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) from January 20 to 22 in order to attend the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony. The overview of the visit is as follows. The Inauguration Ceremony, which was originally scheduled on January 22, has been postponed to January 24. As a result of this schedule change, Mr. Hiroshi Karube, Ambassador of Japan to the Democratic Republic of Congo, will attend the Ceremony on behalf of Parliamentary Vice-Minister Yamada.

1. Meeting with Mr. Félix Antoine TSHISEKEDI TSHILOMBO, President-elect of the Democratic Republic of Congo

On January 21, Parliamentary Vice-Minister Yamada had a meeting with Mr. Félix Antoine TSHISEKEDI TSHILOMBO, President-elect of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Parliamentary Vice-Minister Yamada offered President-elect TSHISEKEDI TSHILOMBO congratulations on the election and paid respect for a peaceful election process and smooth transition of administration. At the same time, Parliamentary Vice-Minister Yamada requested the administration to pay due regard not only to national stability but also to fundamental rights and democratic values, on which the international community has constantly cast doubt. Mr. Yamada then handed the personal letter from Prime Minister Abe to President-elect TSHISEKEDI TSHILOMBO. The Parliamentary Vice-Minister also asked for the President-elect’s participation in the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7) in August this year. In response, Mr. TSHISEKEDI TSHILOMBO stated that the Democratic Republic of Congo is ready to make every effort to further deepen its relations with Japan. He also expressed his high interest in TICAD 7.

2. Courtesy call on H.E. Bruno TSHIBALA NZENZHE, Prime Minister

On January 21, Parliamentary Vice-Minister Yamada paid a courtesy call on H.E. Bruno TSHIBALA NZENZHE, Prime Minister. At the outset, Parliamentary Vice-Minister Yamada expressed Japan’s intention to further strengthen cooperative bilateral relations and address important global issues together with the Democratic Republic of Congo. In response, Prime Minister TSHIBALA stated that the Democratic Republic of Congo will make efforts towards peace and stability of the country and the Central African region. He also expressed his expectations for the further enhancement of cooperation with Japan as well as Japanese companies’ advancement to the Democratic Republic of Congo. They also exchanged views on global challenges such as the United Nations Security Council reform and situations in North Korea including the abductions issue.

3. Courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Léonard SHE OKITUNDU, Vice-Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

On January 21, Parliamentary Vice-Minister Yamada paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Léonard SHE OKITUNDU, Vice-Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration. At the outset, Parliamentary Vice-Minister Yamada stated that the consolidation of peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo is essential for the peace and stability of the Central African region and expressed Japan's intention to continuously support the country’s efforts. He also raised global issues including the UN Security Council reform. In response, Vice-Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration SHE OKITUNDU stated that, given the presidential election was held in a peaceful and calm manner and the change of Government is going to take place, the country is now witnessing an opportunity for the maturity of democracy. With that in mind, he also expressed his expectation towards Japanese companies to expand their business to the country.

4. Visit to the National Institute for Research and Biomedical (INRB), the National Institute of Professional Preparation (INPP), etc.

On January 22, Parliamentary Vice-Minister Yamada visited the National Institute for Research and Biomedical (INRB), where Japan supports the expansion of facilities to conduct testing and research on pathogen as well as training. Mr. Yamada was briefed on the Institute’s activities and had a round tour at the construction site. Among various sites, he also visited the National Institute of Professional Preparation (INPP), to which Japan is providing assistance for improving the quality of vocational training and enhancing its capacity as a training facility.

