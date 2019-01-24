Statement by Minister of State Michelle Müntefering prior to her visit to Eritrea and Ethiopia

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Minister of State Michelle Müntefering issued the following statement today (24 January ) prior to her departure for Asmara:

“We are currently observing an unforeseen political transformation in the Horn of Africa. The peace process that has now been launched between Ethiopia and Eritrea harbours vast potential for the entire region. We intend to continue to support this process.

In my talks in Eritrea I want to encourage our partners to seize the opportunities offered by this development. That applies particularly to cooperation on human rights issues and in the area of culture, but also to economic reform and investment. In Ethiopia I am looking forward to exchanging views with cultural and civil society representatives, who play a crucial role in creating an open society.”

