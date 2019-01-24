Temenos wins ‘Best Digital Banking Solution’ in the Banker Africa – North Africa Banking Awards

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) (www.Temenos.com), the banking software company, has become the first vendor to win “Best Digital Banking Solution” at the Banker Africa – North Africa Banking Awards. Previously the awards have only gone to banks, making this the first vendor-specific award.

Temenos was handedthe prestigious prize in recognition of its market-leading digital banking softwareand continued dedication to the region. This month marked a major milestone with the launch of Temenos Infinity – a breakthrough digital front office product – and Temenos T24 Transact, the next generation in core banking. Thesenew products further demonstrate a commitment to constant innovation, leveraging 25 years of functionality from 3,000 banks in more than 150 countries with the most advanced cloud-native, cloud-agnostic, API-first technology and design-led thinking.

Winners of the awards, designed to celebrate innovation and the ability to gain market share, were decided by readers of CPI Financial – mid-management to senior board level members of banks and financial institutions – who submitted votes after experts from the publication compiled a shortlist.

Temenos digital banking solutions empower banks to serve up the right customer insights at the right moment, via the right channel. The platform also drives massive efficiencies in the back-office. As an end-to-end digital platform, the technology offers front office differentiation with back office automation.

With Temenos digital banking software,banks are able to transform their customers' experience, while overcoming long-standing barriers to investment. Temenos digital banking softwareserves more than 150 financial institutions in 35 countries across Africa.

The awards highlight all aspects of successful banking – from financial inclusion to corporate social responsibility, commercial operations, along with several individual accolades.

Matthew Amlôt, Editor, Banker Africa, said: “The Banker Africa Awards program has become a valued and respected benchmark within the industry and Temenos should be proud that our readers have chosen them for this prestigious prize, which is a celebration of innovation in banking software. This demonstrates the trust and respect for Temenos from the banking and finance community across the North African region.”

Jean-Paul Mergeai, Managing Director – Middle East and Africa at Temenos, said: “I am delighted that Temenos is the first vendor to win this prestigious award. We are constantly striving to keep our market-leading digital banking software ahead of the curve and awards like this, which demonstrate that the market recognizes our efforts. Our strategy to invest 20 percent of our revenues on R&D every year is clearly paying off. This will enable us to continue providing the best technology for our clients to deliver engaging and empowering digital banking experiences to customers and staff. Solutions which, as with everything we do, are open, packaged and upgradable – ensuring our clients never fall behind.”

