Update on current drought and our proposed interventions

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Agri SA invites you to a briefing on the severe drought experienced in many provinces and affecting various farmers, farm workers and communities. The effect of the drought over various commodities will also be scrutinised.

Industry role players will discuss effect on the grain, red meat and feedlot industries. Agri SA will be outlining its plan to support the agricultural sector in these dire times.

Agri SA will also release its Agriculture drought report, a survey of the drought conditions and its impact on farming.

The media conference will take place:

Friday, 25 January 2019 Agri SA, Inkwazi Office Park, Block C (Nexis Training Centre), 1249 Embankment Road, Centurion 08:00 for 08:30

Please RSVP as soon as possible to Thea Liebenberg – [email protected]

We do look forward to welcome you at this briefing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Agri SA.