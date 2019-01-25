EU Ambassador in Seychelles for three-day working visit

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Ms. Marjaana Sall, Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Seychelles, concluded a three-day working visit to Seychelles by inaugurating the La Digue Fish Market with the Minister of Fisheries and Agriculture, Mr. Charles Bastienne and the Minister of Habitat, Lands, Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mrs. Pamela Charlette. Also present were members of the National Assembly, the CEO of the Seychelles Fishing Authority and the Ambassador of France to Seychelles.

The construction of the fish market is one of the activities funded in the framework of the current Fisheries Protocol, signed between the Government of Seychelles and the EU for the period 2014- 2019. Under the Protocol, the EU provides a total financial contribution of 30 million euros (480 million Seychelles Rupees) including access fees for EU fishing vessels operating in the Seychelles waters and support to the Seychelles sectoral fisheries policy (Sectoral Support).

Ambassador Sall reflected on the occasion by saying:

“The La Digue fish market reflects the success of the EU-Seychelles bilateral cooperation on fisheries because it will generate revenues, improve hygiene and food safety and create better conditions for the customers, and the fishermen themselves. Today's opening ceremony shows that the EU-Seychelles Protocol on Sustainable Fisheries benefits directly the local economy and the population of La Digue”.

Prior to the inauguration of the fish market, Ambassador Sall paid a courtesy call to President Danny Faure as well as attending high-level meetings with Vice President Vincent Meriton, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Barry Faure and Secretary of State for Finance, Trade, Investment and Economic Planning, Mr. Patrick Payet. The purpose of the meetings was to track the progress of EU-funded projects and further cooperation between Seychelles and the EU following the Political Dialogue held last November.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.