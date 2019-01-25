Official opening ceremony of the La Digue fish market

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Seychelles, the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries and the Minister of Habitat, Lands, Infrastructure, and Land Transport inaugurated the La Digue Fish Market in the presence of members of the National Assembly, representative of the District of La Digue and the Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Fishing Authority. The Ambassador of France also participated in the event. Marjaana Sall, the Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Seychelles said: – ” The La Digue fish market reflects the success of the EU-Seychelles bilateral cooperation on fisheries because it will generate revenues, improve hygiene and food safety and create better conditions for the customers, and the fishermen themselves. Today's opening ceremony shows that the EU-Seychelles Protocol on Sustainable Fisheries benefits directly the local economy and the population of La Digue.” She added: – “The Fisheries Protocol together with the Economic Partnership Agreement with the EU generates important economic benefits for Seychelles. All in one, these two complementary agreements have made Seychelles the second exporter of canned tuna to the EU market. This is a remarkable achievement that contributes to the economic growth and prosperity of Seychelles. ” The construction of the fish market is one of the activities funded in the framework of the current Fisheries Protocol, signed between the Government of Seychelles and the EU for the period 2014- 2019. Under the Protocol, the EU provides a total financial contribution of 30 million euros (480 million Seychelles Rupees) including access fees for EU fishing vessels operating in the Seychelles waters and support to the Seychelles sectoral fisheries policy (Sectoral Support). The La Digue fish market has been developed as part of the sectoral support which aims at developing Seychelles fisheries on the basis of priorities identified by the Seychelles Fishing Authority (SFA). The objective is to promote artisanal fisheries infrastructure and development, ultimately supporting the sustainability of all the Seychelles' fisheries, including the regional tuna fisheries. The new La Digue fish market will be managed by the local Fishermen community. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Mauritius and the Republic of Seychelles.Media filesDownload logo