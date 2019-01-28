General Inspector for Educational Services meets teachers from public centres in Malabo

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

This is the first contact maintained with the teachers from the public centres in Malabo since Romualdo Obama was appointed General Inspector for Educational Services. Accompanied by the district inspectors for Malabo and Baney, he declared his concern regarding the various complaints presented regarding some teachers who, at the start of the second term, are not respecting the assigned timetables.

In addition to reminding them of the role they play in society, he commented on their irresponsibility, and stated that, from the time of this meeting, the public centres would be supported, and there would be checks at each centre to check on attendance.

