Invitation to attend the media event taking place February 3rd, 2019 at 11:00 am at the United Nations Information Centre Cairo

In support of Egypt’s efforts to achieve its sustainable development targets and under the defined right to access clean water as stated in article 79 of our Egyptian constitution, and in line with the 3rd pillar of Egypt’s Vision 2030 for Sustainable Development, which encourages innovation and knowledge-production to meet national objectives and the 9th pillar which stresses the preservation of national resources and their efficient use and investment and given the high priority placed on the water and sanitation sector.

UN-Habitat Egypt in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing Utilities and Urban Communities, and the Holding Company for Water and Wastewater (HCWW) are pleased to invite you to attend the media event taking place February 3rd, 2019 at 11:00 am at the United Nations Information Centre Cairo located at 1, Osoris st, Garden City, Cairo, with the aim of supporting innovation in the Egyptian Water and Wastewater sector. Specific focus will be placed on the Riverbank Filtration technology (RBF) as a successful, cost-effective and environmentally-friendly example for water provision. The event will be attended by Eng. Mamdouh Raslan, Chairman of the Holding Company for Water and Wastewater, Dr. Sayed Ismail, Technical Adviser to the Minister of Housing and Mrs. Rania Hedeya, UN-Habitat Egypt Country Director, in addition to representatives from HCWW and the local water companies

