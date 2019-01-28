Legislative Sector Secretaries hold development seminar

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Secretaries’ Association of the Legislatures of South Africa (Salsa), is hosting a three-day seminar from 29 to 31 January 2019 in Cape Town under the theme: “Building the SA Legislative Sector’s Legacy Through Collaboration – Deepening 25 Years of Democracy”.

The objectives of the seminar include reflection and interrogation of the transition of the South African Legislative Sector towards achieving the country’s strategy and realising a strengthened arm of state and democracy through enhanced collaboration; benchmarking and strategising for enhanced sector administrative leadership and support in a robust political environment.

Experts have been invited to engage delegates on future scenarios developed for South Africa. This is aimed at stimulating debate on the future of the country including implications of the 4th Industrial Revolution on the Sector (Parliament and Provincial Legislatures). The discussions will focus on trends and developments in human capital management and opportunities that could be advanced by ICT and knowledge management to professionals of the Sector. The recommendations will be taken into consideration in preparations for the 6th Term of Legislatures.

The Seminar comes 4 years after the previous SALSA conference which was held in KwaZulu-Natal in 2014.

This year, topics for discussions include:

The 4th Industrial Revolution – trends and implications for South Africa and the Legislative Sector; Parliamentary leadership and support in a robust political environment; and The role of Parliaments and progress towards ensuring delivery on African Agenda 2063.

Those expected to attend include Secretaries to Parliament and Provincial Legislatures, leadership and senior officials of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures as well as the delegations from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association-Africa Region.

Some of the presenters include a development economist specializing on Africa and Global development Prof Haron Bhorat, political analyst Dr Somadoda Fikeni from Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflections, Ms Suzanne Hattingh of Performance Improvement Solutions and Professor Tinyiko Maluleke who will make a presentation title “Parliamentary Leadership and Support in a robust political environment – towards realizing the vision of building a stronger Legislative Sector post 25 years of Constitutional Democracy”.

Details of the seminar are as follows: Date: 29 – 31 January 2019 Time: 09:00 – 16:30 Venue: Crystal Towers Hotel, Century City, Cape Town