President Ramaphosa sends condolences to the Federative Republic of Brazil

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his deepest condolences to the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil H.E. Jair Bolsonaro and the people of Brazil for the tragic loss of lives in south-eastern Brazil as a result of a dam that collapsed few days ago.

The unfortunate incident has claimed over 50 lives with more than 300 still missing.

“As the people of South Africa we join the people of Brazil in mourning the loss of their loved ones. Our prayers are with you and we hope those yet to be found will be recovered as soon as possible”, said President Ramaphosa.

