Press release on Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Morocco

On January 25, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a working visit to Rabat, was received by King of Morocco Mohammed VI and had talks with Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Morocco.

The focus of the meetings and conversations was on the in-depth evaluation of major issues related to the continued stable development of the traditional friendly ties between Russia and Morocco. Joint efforts to consolidate bilateral relations in different areas in line with the principles fixed in the 2002 Declaration on Strategic Partnership and the 2016 Statement on Deeper Strategic Partnership were spoken of positively. The parties emphasised the need to make fuller use of the Intergovernmental Mixed Russia-Morocco Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation that held its seventh meeting in Rabat in October 2017. They also discussed different aspects of cultural, educational and tourism cooperation.

While comparing their positions on regional and international issues of mutual interest with a view to enhancing Moscow-Rabat foreign policy coordination, the parties paid special attention to the situation taking shape in the Middle East and North Africa. Special emphasis was placed on the shared commitment of Russia and Morocco to continue their resolute resistance to the terrorist threat while at the same time actively searching for political and diplomatic solutions to regional conflicts on the basis of the fundamental principles of international law and the UN's central role.

