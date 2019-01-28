United Nations Department of Global Communications presents Who Will Write Our History 2019 International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) in Dar es Salaam in cooperation with Abramorama and The German Embassy in Tanzania will screen the documentary Who Will Write Our History, on 29th January 2019, from 10 a.m-12:30 p.m. The screening will mark the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust and will be held at National Museum Hall along Shaaban Robert Road in Dar es Salaam. The film will also be shown at United Nations Headquarters in New York and by United Nations Information Centres on five continents in English, French, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

Who Will Write Our History provides insights on the creation of a secret archive inside the Warsaw Ghetto where some 350,000 Jewish men, women and children were imprisoned during the Holocaust. At great risk to their lives, historian Emanuel Ringelblum and others documented their existence and gathered evidence of the ordeal endured by the Jewish community under the code name Oyneg Shabes. Determined that a record of Jewish life should survive the destruction wrought by the Nazis, select members of the group buried the archive in tin boxes and milk cans. After the war, two parts of the archive were unearthed; the third was not discovered. This record remains a powerful example of resistance and a heroic attempt to safeguard Jewish history, heritage and culture.

Participants in the screening include Alvaro Rodriguez, The UN Resident Coordinator, Joerg Herrera, Deputy Ambassador of Germany to Tanzania, University students and media. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Corporation have also been invited. The event is free of charge and open to the public.

The Holocaust and the United Nations Outreach Programme was established by General Assembly resolution 60/7 in 2005 to further education about and remembrance of the Holocaust to help prevent future acts of genocide. Its multifaceted programme includes online and print educational products, seminars, exhibitions, a film series and the annual worldwide observance of the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust, on 27 January. For more information, please visit www.un.org/holocaustremembrance. For more information about UNIC Dar es Salaam please visit our social media pages-Facebook, twitter, website under UNICDaresSalaam

