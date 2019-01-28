Vijay Singh Chauhan appointed as the Ambassador of India to Burkina Faso

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Shri Vijay Singh Chauhan, presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, Sao Paulo has been appointed as the Ambassador of India to Burkina Faso.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

