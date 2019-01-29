Highlights of the Noon Briefing by Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for Secretary-General António Guterres: Cameroon

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

In answer ro questions about the situation in Cameroon, the UN is concerned about reports of violence and use of force by security forces during demonstrations in Douala in recent days. We condemn incidents of violence at Cameroonian embassies in Paris and Berlin.

The UN is also concerned about the reported arrest of Mr. Maurice Kamto, the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement and some members of his party which reportedly took place yesterday. the UN calls on Cameroonian authorities to respect the freedom of assembly, association and expression and stress the need for restraint by all political actors.

The Secretary-General reiterates the need for all Cameroonian stakeholders to engage in an inclusive and genuine political dialogue to address the challenges facing the country. The United Nations stands ready to support such efforts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations – Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.