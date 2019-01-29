Invitation to attend demolition marking the destruction of one million explosive items by UNMAS

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) will conduct the demolition of its one millionth explosive item on 30 January, at Jebel Lumuni, Blinyang Bare village, 15km south of Juba. UNMAS, an integral component of UNMISS, works in coordination with the National Mine Action Authority, UNMISS and humanitarian mine action organisations. Since 2004, UNMAS has coordinated the safe removal and disposal of explosive hazards, including landmines and unexploded or abandoned ordnance, to create a safe and secure environment for the people of South Sudan and to support a landmine/ERW free South Sudan.

To mark the occasion UNMAS will undertake the destruction of two large 50kg air-dropped bombs. These were initially located by the South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF) and the South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS). The bombs were rendered safe by UNMAS from locations in Mangateen in proximity to the final flight path of aircraft landing at the Juba International Airport on 16 and 26 January, respectively.

The media are invited to cover the controlled explosion scheduled as follows:

UNMAS plans to explode the bombs at a site close to Jebel Lumuni, Blinyang Bare village, 15 km south from Juba, on Wednesday, 30 January, at 11:00.

The Chairman of the National Mine Action Authority (NMAA), Mr. Jurkuch Barach Jurkuch, will be present at the disposal of the bombs on Wednesday morning to celebrate the destruction of one million explosive items in South Sudan. Representatives of the Mine Action organizations who conduct this disposal work will also be present at the demolition to highlight the important work that they and UNMAS implement to ensure communities can safely access humanitarian assistance and resume their daily livelihoods across South Sudan. Mr. Richard Boulter, UNMAS South Sudan Programme Manager, will also be on site to answer media questions.

