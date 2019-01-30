African Leaders for Nutrition Initiative (ALN) Luncheon

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

“A Call for Better Advocacy and Accountability for Nutrition Investments”

The African Union and the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) will launch the Nutrition Accountability Scorecard on the sidelines of the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

Monday 11 February 2019

12.30 – 2.00 pm

Sheraton Hotel Ballroom

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).Media Contact: African Development Bank Solange Kamuanga-Tossou Media Relations Email: [email protected] Tel: +225 20 26 29 78