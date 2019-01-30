Cameroonian Scholar Takes Part in a Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) Program in the US

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

From January 28 to February 15, 2019, Dr. Babette Koultchoumi, anthropologist and lecturer at the University of Maroua, will join experts from 11 African countries for an International Visitor Leadership Program in the United States on the theme of “Countering Violent Extremism: Community Strategies.” This program will examine community-based efforts to prevent violent extremism and promote tolerance; and discuss how government, academia, civil society, and religious communities can work together to counter extremism.

During a pre-departure meeting at the Embassy, Dr. Koultchoumi expressed her desire to learn new trends that creatively help to address some underlying conditions that lead to extremism.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Cameroon.Media filesDownload logo